Escalante earns two medals in Class D state track meet

Escalante earns two medals in Class D state track meet

Thu, 05/20/2021 - 1:31pm mikecarnes

OMAHA -- Gabe Escalante gave the Winside boys track team their first medal-winning performance in three years by earning a pair of medals in the Class D State Track and Field Championships.

The Wildcat junior finished third in the 400-meter dash finals Thursday, and followed that with a fifth-place effort in the 200-meter dash. His time in the 400 was 52.03 seconds, while his time in the 200 was 22.99.

His medals were the first for a Winside boys runner since Dylan Brogren finished seventh in the 800-meter run in 2018.

