Devils tame Tigers in 9-0 shutout

The Wayne High softball team used an eight-run third inning to put away Tekamah-Herman in a 9-0 win Thursday at the Summer Sports Complex.

Wayne got a run in the first inning when Virginia Kniesche doubled and scored on a groundout by Brooklyn Kruse for a 1-0 lead.

The Blue Devils strung together four consecutive hits and had seven overall in the third inning to score its remaining runs. Kierah Haase had a leadoff double and scored twice in the inning, and Logan Miller had a two-run single to account for the big hit in the third frame.

Kniesche, Kendall Dorey and Brianna Nissen each had two hits in the win. Dorey struck out four and allowed two hits and two walks to get the win.