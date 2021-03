Due to COVID-19 protocols, the Wayne State College men's basketball team will not be able to compete in their semi-final matchup of the NSIC Tournament Saturday evening at 7 p.m.

The Wildcats would have faced MSU Moorhead, who defeated Minnesota State 73-61 in double overtime Friday evening.

In accordance with conference policy, MSU Moorhead will now advance to the NSIC Tournament Championship Game on Sunday at 4 p.m.