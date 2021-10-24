'Cats roll to easy 38-16 win over Southwest Minnesota State

Wayne State blew up Southwest Minnesota State early, racing to a 31-3 halftime advantage on their way to an easy 38-16 win Saturday in Marshall, Minn.

The Wildcats took the opening drive of the ball game and marched 71 yards on just five plays with Taurean Grady on the receiving end of a 53-yard scoring pass from redshirt quarterback Nick Bohn to put WSC up early 7-0 at the 12:41 mark of the first quarter.

A rare WSC turnover resulted in the first three points scored by SMSU as Gage Roberson intercepted a Bohn pass at the WSC 25 and returned the ball 16 yards to the Wildcat 6. WSC then stopped the Mustangs on a 3 and out forcing a Carter Dicker 23-yard field goal making the score 7-3 with 7:38 to go first quarter.

Wayne State scored on their next three possessions.

The first score a 24-yard scoring pass from Bohn to Anthony Watkins giving the ‘Cats a 14-3 lead with 5:12 left in the first quarter.

The next score was created by a Rex Becker blocked punt that gave WSC the ball at the SMSU 31. The Wildcats scored again on the first play of the second quarter, a one-yard run by Watkins, to put Wayne State ahead 21-3 with 14:55 to go before halftime.

Another turnover created by the Wildcat defense resulted in another Wildcat score as Nicholas Joynt intercepted an SMSU pass near midfield and had a 34-yard return to set up the next WSC score.

Bohn rushed seven yards for a score, giving the ‘Cats a 28-3 lead.

The Wildcats closed first half scoring on a 42-yard field goal by Alex Powders for a 31-3 lead at intermission and Southwest could only manage two scoring drives in the second half as the Wildcats got the easy win.

Wayne State finished with a 390-257 advantage in total offense over the Mustangs. The ‘Cats had 185 rushing yards and 205 passing. SMSU gained 99 yards on the ground and 158 through the air.

Watkins led the WSC rushing attack with 56 yards on 12 carries and two scores. Bohn added 47 yards on 15 attempts and one score.

Bohn completed 11-of-21 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. Grady was the top WSC receiver with 123 yards on five catches and one score.

Defensively, junior linebacker Nicholas Joynt had 12 tackles and one interception followed by freshman linebacker Alex Kowalczyk with 10 stops. Kevin Ransom had a first half interception, his fourth of the season.

The Wildcats (6-2) will be on the road again next Saturday, visiting Upper Iowa at 12 p.m.