Carlson named Wayne High head girls basketball coach

Thu, 03/25/2021 - 9:00am mikecarnes

Wayne High School athletic director Dave Wragge announced the hiring of Aaron Carlson as the next Wayne Blue Devils Head girls basketball coach.

Carlson, who was also hired as elementary physical education teacher at Wayne Elementary, will replace Rocky Ruhl, who came out of retirement three years ago to lead the program, and has stepped down from the position of head coach.

Mr. Carlson previously coached football and basketball at Wayne High School prior to being hired at David City Public Schools, where he was the head boys basketball coach and physical education teacher.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Lenihan said, “We appreciate Coach Ruhl taking on the head coaching position of the girls’ program three seasons ago, and the important role he played in maintaining a stable and competitive program and building a solid foundation for the future. We are excited to have Coach Carlson rejoin our staff and look forward to the work he will do to continue developing and enhancing the girls’ basketball program.”

Carlson will also be an assistant football coach at Wayne High School.

