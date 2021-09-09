Home / Sports / Brodersen ties team record at tourney

Brodersen ties team record at tourney

Wed, 09/08/2021 - 11:55pm mikecarnes

The Wayne State women’s golf team opened the 2021 fall season with an 18th-place finish at the Central Region Fall Preview, played Tuesday and Wednesday at Adams Point Golf Club in Blue Springs, Mo.

The Wildcats posted rounds of 333 and 334 for a two-day, 36-hole total of 667. Henderson State (595) captured the team title with, eight shots ahead of second-place Arkansas Tech at 603. Nebraska-Kearney and Northeastern State tied for third with scores of 613 while Central Missouri came in fifth at 615.

Freshman Abby Brodersen was the top Wildcat finisher, tied for 60th out of a field of 95 players with a two-day total of 163 after shooting rounds of 85 and 78. Her round of 78 on Wednesday matched the single-round school record shared by four other players.

Abbey Kurmel was the next Wildcat finisher at 166 with rounds of 85 and 81.Jazmine Taylor shot rounds of 81 and 88 for a 169 with Mekky Winyarat next at 170 with scores of 83 and 87. Viktoria Bortkiewicz-Hamelin was the other Wildcat player and shot 174 following rounds of 84 and 90.

Wayne State’s next meet is Sept. 20-21 at the Golden Bear Classic in St. Paul, Minn.

