Home / Sports / Brahmer perfect as ‘Cats roll to Minot sweep

Brahmer perfect as ‘Cats roll to Minot sweep

Sat, 10/02/2021 - 11:56pm mikecarnes

Maggie Brahmer was a perfect 10-for-10 in kills for a 1.000 hitting percentage to help seventh-ranked Wayne State to an easy win over Minot State Saturday, winning 25-15, 25-13, 25-9 in Northern Sun Conference volleyball action in Minot, N.D.

The redshirt freshman had four kills in the first set to get the Wildcats rolling, added four more in the second and two in the third without a mistake as the Wildcats improve to 12-2 overall and 6-1 in conference play.

Kelsie Cada also had 10 kills while Taya Beller added eight and Jazlin DeHaan put away seven. Rachel Walker had 26 assists. Alaina Wolff led the defense with nine digs, Walker had eight and Jesie Brandl picked up seven.

The Wildcats are back home next weekend for Northern Sun Conference matchups Friday against Northern State and Saturday with MSU Moorhead.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • There never seems to be enough $$
    September 27, 2021
    There never seems to be enough money. Whether one makes a little bit of money or a lot, we can always find ways to spend more. Karen Craig, a family economist, is fond of saying, “Wants are...
  • Memory Lane Photo Gallery - Sept. 20-24
    September 22, 2021
    Check out some of the photos from this week's Memory Lane feature.To see the stories featured this week, visit this link:http://mywaynenews.com/memory-lane-sept-23-2021-edition
  • 4-H is developing youth leaders for a stronger community
    September 20, 2021
    While everyone may have their own definition of what age range constitutes a “youth leader” it is important to remember that all of them are our future leaders. These youth are the...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here