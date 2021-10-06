Home / Sports / Brahmer earns NSIC honors

Brahmer earns NSIC honors

Tue, 10/05/2021 - 6:19pm mikecarnes

Wayne State middle hitter Maggie Brahmer was announced as the Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Offensive Player of the Week following her play over the weekend in two NSIC road sweeps at the University of Mary and Minot State.

The 6-foot redshirt freshman middle hitter averaged 3.83 kills and 1.17 blocks per set while hitting a league-best .786. She had 13 kills with five blocks while hitting .667 in Friday’s 3-0 sweep at the University of Mary and followed that with a perfect 1.000 hitting percentage Saturday at Minot State recording 10 kills on 10 attacks to go with two blocks in a 3-0 sweep over the Beavers.

For the weekend, Brahmer had 23 kills and just one attack error in 28 total attacks for a sizzling .786 attack percentage.

This season, Brahmer ranks second in the NSIC with a .460 attack percentage and is averaging 2.33 kills and 0.72 blocks per set for the 12-2 Wildcats, who are 6-1 in the NSIC and tied for sixth in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches Poll.

Wayne State will be at home this weekend, hosting Northern State Friday at 6 p.m. and MSU Moorhead Saturday in a 1 p.m. contest.

 

