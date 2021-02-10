Boys finish sixth at state bowling

The Wayne High boys bowling team went 1-2 and finished sixth in the NSAA Bowling Championships Tuesday at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln.

The fifth-seeded Blue Devil boys dropped a 3-2 heartbreaker to Millard North in the opening round to fall in the loser's bracket. They defeated Lexington 3-0 in an elimination match before falling to Lincoln Pius 3-1 to end their tournament run.

The Wayne High girls will compete on Wednesday. They are the top seed and will face Bellevue West in the opening round at 9 a.m.