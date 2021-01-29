Blue Devils sixth in conference wrestling

The Wayne High wrestling team finished sixth in a highly-competitive Mid State Conference wrestling tournament held Thursday in Pierce.

The Blue Devils were shut out at the top of the medal stand, but did come away with four runner-up finishes among its six medalists.

Second-place efforts were recorded by Garrett Schultz at 106, Ashton Munsell at 126, Reece Jaqua at 132 and Reid Korth at 182 pounds.

Both Dakota Spann (195) and Martin Carrillo (220) earned consolation honors with third-place finishes.

The Blue Devils will complete the regular season on Saturday at the Plainview Invitational.