Blue Devils open season with 8-3 loss

A four-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as the Wayne High softball team opened its season with an 8-3 loss to Blair in action Thursday at Blair.

The hosts posted a pair of runs in the first inning, but Wayne cut the lead in half in the third when Alia Schulz scored on a groundout by Taytum Sweetland to make it a 2-1 game.

Blair scored two more in the fourth, but Wayne got another run on an RBI single by Virginia Kniesche, scoring Schulz, who doubled to lead off the inning.

Blair put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth with four runs, three coming on a home run, before Wayne scored its final run in the seventh when Sweetland doubled and scored on a groundout by Brooklyn Kruse.

Sweetland, Schulz and Mikaela McManigal each had two hits to pace Wayne’s nine-hit effort. Kruse, Kniesche and Kendall Dorey also added singles

Dorey took the pitching loss, striking out six and walking seven in 4 2/3 innings. Sammi Gubbels pitched in relief, allowing two hits and a walk.

Wayne will host its annual softball tournament on Saturday at the Wayne Softball Complex. Action begins at 9 a.m.