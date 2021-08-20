Home / Sports / Blue Devils open season with 8-3 loss

Blue Devils open season with 8-3 loss

Fri, 08/20/2021 - 12:05pm mikecarnes

A four-run fifth inning proved to be the difference as the Wayne High softball team opened its season with an 8-3 loss to Blair in action Thursday at Blair.

The hosts posted a pair of runs in the first inning, but Wayne cut the lead in half in the third when Alia Schulz scored on a groundout by Taytum Sweetland to make it a 2-1 game.

Blair scored two more in the fourth, but Wayne got another run on an RBI single by Virginia Kniesche, scoring Schulz, who doubled to lead off the inning.

Blair put the game out of reach in the bottom of the fifth with four runs, three coming on a home run, before Wayne scored its final run in the seventh when Sweetland doubled and scored on a groundout by Brooklyn Kruse.

Sweetland, Schulz and Mikaela McManigal each had two hits to pace Wayne’s nine-hit effort. Kruse, Kniesche and Kendall Dorey also added singles

Dorey took the pitching loss, striking out six and walking seven in 4 2/3 innings. Sammi Gubbels pitched in relief, allowing two hits and a walk.

Wayne will host its annual softball tournament on Saturday at the Wayne Softball Complex. Action begins at 9 a.m.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle


  • Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24 - 8-17-1961
    Memory Lane - August 17, 1961
    August 17, 2021
    From the August 17, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:  Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24The Dixon County Fair begins next Thursday at Concord and will continue through...
  • 4-H: Developing Destiny
    August 16, 2021
    As Nebraska 4-H starts to wind down another year, we are starting to prepare for the next step for our members.  We find new challenges. 4-H is prepared with traditional programs and a structure...

  • King and Queen Crowned - 8-10-1961
    Memory Lane - August 10, 1961
    August 10, 2021
    From the August 10, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: King and Queen crowned The King and Queen of the Wayne State summer music camp are pictured here after balloting by 120campers. ...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here