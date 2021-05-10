Blue Devils lose heartbreaker in district final

Wayne hung with top-seeded Hastings until the very end, when the top-seeded and host Tigers put up three runs in the sixth to claim a 3-0 win in the B-1 district finals Saturday at Duncan Field.

It was a great pitchers’ duel as both teams were able to limit the hits to a minimum. Hastings had two hits in the second inning before Jacob Kneifl struck out the next two batters to get out of the early jam.

Wayne had hits in the second and third innings, but couldn’t put anything together until the sixth. Two-out singles by James Dorcey and Reid Korth, followed by a walk to Brooks Kneifl, loaded the bases as Hastings made a pitching change. Victor Kniesche had a chance to break the scoreless tie, but popped out to left field to leave the bases loaded.

Hastings put together back-to-back one-out singles to put runners on first and second. Wayne got a fielder’s choice for the second out, but a chance to pick up a double play went awry and Hastings scored a run before adding two more to take the lead for good.

Dorcey had two of Wayne’s four hits in the losing effort. Jacob Kneifl pitched well in a losing effort, striking out six and allowing six hits — four coming in the sixth inning — and two walks.

Wayne ends its season with a 13-8 record.