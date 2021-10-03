Blue Devils lose heartbreaker, 18-14

In a game marred early on by controversial penalties, Wayne High’s hopes of improving to 5-1 were dashed by Norfolk Catholic, who scored late in the fourth quarter and escaped Memorial Stadium with an 18-14 win Friday.

Wayne had two touchdowns called back on penalties in the first quarter, both on questionable calls. One was called back when a lineman was called for being illegally downfield, and the second when Yair Alcantara may have been pushed out of the end zone and came back into catch a touchdown pass. He was ruled to be out of bounds and Wayne ended up not scoring on the drive.

The Blue Devils overcame the first penalty when Tanner Walling connected with Alex Phelps on a 55-yard touchdown pass to give Wayne a 7-0 lead with 10:08 to go in the opening quarter.

Norfolk Catholic came back to score twice in the second period to take a 12-7 halftime lead, but Wayne responded after an interception. Walling and Phelps connected on a 22-yard pass to set up Walling for a 14-yard touchdown scamper to make it 14-12 with 8:48 to go in the third.

The Knights scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 46-yard run by Karter Kerkman, who broke several tackles before going the distance. Wayne had one last chance to comeback, but lost the ball on downs and the Knights ran out the clock for the win.

Wayne, 4-2, hits the road to face top-ranked Boone Central/Newman Grove this Friday.

Complete coverage in next week’s edition of The Wayne Herald.