Blue Devils headed back to state

Sat, 02/27/2021 - 9:59pm mikecarnes

The Wayne High boys basketball team came from behind in the fourth quarter to earn a trip to state with a 47-39 win over Ogallala in the C1-8 district finals Saturday afternoon at Minden High School

The Blue Devils shot out to an early 9-0 lead on the strength of 3-pointers by Tanner Walling and Brandon Bartos and built an 11-point halftime lead by frustrating the Indians’ high-scoring offense.

In the second half, Ogallala turned up the defensive pressure and chipped away at the Wayne advantage, eventually taking a 30-29 lead early in the fourth quarter before Wayne responded. Key baskets by Daniel Judd and a 3-pointer by Jacob Kneifl helped put the Blue Devils back on top and they were able to close out the win and advance to state with a 22-5 record.

Judd led the way with a game-high 16 points while Walling and Kneifl each had nine points. Bartos scored eight, Colton Vovos had four and Alex Phelps added one.

Wayne’s first-round opponent at state will be announced on Tuesday morning.

