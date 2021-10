Blue Devils fourth seed for conference

The Wayne High volleyball team drew the No. 4 seed for next week’s Mid State Conference volleyball tournament.

Play begins Monday at Norfolk Catholic and Pierce high schools and continues through Thursday. The semifinals and finals will be at Pierce, while Norfolk Catholic will host consolation-round matchups.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday at Pierce

4:30 p.m. — No. 8 O’Neill vs. No. 9 Hartington CC

6 p.m. — No. 5 Crofton vs. No. 4 Wayne

7:30 p.m. — No 1 Battle Creek vs. O’Neill/HCC winner

Monday at Norfolk Catholic

6 p.m. — No .3 Pierce vs. No. 6 Norfolk Catholic

7:30 p.m. — No. 2 GACC vs. No. 7 Boone Central/Newman Grove

Tuesday at Norfolk Catholic

6 p.m. — BC/O’Neill-HCC loser vs. Crofton/Wayne loser

7:30 p.m. — Pierce/NC loser ve BCNG/GACC loser

Tuesday at Pierce

6 p.m. — BC/O’Neill-HCC winner vs. Crofton/Wayne winner

7:30 p.m. — Pierce/NC winner ve BCNG/GACC winner

Thursday at Pierce

4:30 p.m. — Fifth-place match

6 p.m. — Third-place match

7:30 p.m. — Championship match