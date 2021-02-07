Blue Devils back-to-back MSC champs

The Wayne High boys basketball team kept the Mid State Conference championship trophy for a second straight year, knocking off top-seeded Pierce 33-29 in the championship game Saturday at Battle Creek High School.

The Blue Devils employed a slow-paced strategy to build a 12-4 lead and led 17-10 at the half before Pierce went on a 10-0 run in the third period to cut Wayne’s lead to 23-21 going to the final period.

The Blue Devils and Bluejays exchanged the lead several times during the final period, but a 3-pointer by Tanner Walling proved to be the difference as the junior hit a long trey and then added two late free throws to seal the deal.

Walling scored a game-high 15 points to pace the 18-3 Blue Devils while Brandon Bartos added eight points. Also scoring were Daniel Judd with six and Alex Phelps and Colton Vovos with two each.