Home / Sports / Blue Devil pulls away for 34-7 win in season opener

Blue Devil pulls away for 34-7 win in season opener

Fri, 08/27/2021 - 11:20pm mikecarnes

Wayne put up 307 yards in total offense and pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 34-7 win over Logan View in the season opener for both teams Friday at Wayne State College's Cunningham Field.

Wayne fumbled near the goal line on their first drive of the game, but the offense was unstoppable after that, scoring late in the first period on an 11-yard touchdown by Tanner Walling to make it a 7-0 lead after one period.

Logan View put up its only points in the game in the second period on a two-yard dive by Logan Booth, but the Blue Devils responded with a seven-play, 68-yard drive that was set up by a 40-yard run by Brandon Bartos. Walling took it the final yard to make it 14-6 at the half.

Wayne scored late in the third period on a 29-yard run by Bartos, then added two more scores in the final period to put the game out of reach. Walling found Daniel Judd on a 17-yard scoring strike, and Walling capped the night with a short pass to Ashton Munsell, who raced 55 yards for the final score of the evening.

Bartos rushed 12 times for 147 yards to highlight the Blue Devil ground attack. Walling was 11-of-13 or 111 yards and two touchdowns.

The 1-0 Blue Devils are back home next week to host West Point-Beemer. Kickoff is Friday at 7 p.m. at Cunningham Field.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • Smaller Plate, Lower Weight?
    August 23, 2021
    Most of us struggle to control our weight. Still, obesity continues to be a major public health concern for adults and children. The 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA) notes that for...

  • Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling (center) and Jason Barelman of Career Services during an ice cream social in the Student Center, Aug. 15. (From 8-23-2001)
    Memory Lane - August 23, 2001
    August 23, 2021
    From the August 23, 2001 edition of The Wayne Herald: Getting ready for the year Suzanne Penn of the Support Staff Breakfast Group serves ice cream to Linda Raveling(center) and Jason...

  • Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24 - 8-17-1961
    Memory Lane - August 17, 1961
    August 17, 2021
    From the August 17, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald:  Dixon County Fair Begins With Entry Day Aug. 24The Dixon County Fair begins next Thursday at Concord and will continue through...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here