Blue Devil netters fall in five-set thriller

The Wayne High volleyball team went on the road and came up short in a thrilling five-set match, falling to Columbus Scotus in five sets, 25-17, 8-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-10.

Seniors Emily Longe and Lauren Pick had huge nights at the net. Pick led the way with 35 kills on .275 hitting while Longe added 13 kills and hit .333 for the match. Rubie Klausen added six kills and Mady Sievers had three. Kiara Krusemark put up 57 set assists in the match.

Defensively, Sydney Redden led the team with 36 digs, Pick had 26, Reagan Backer had 23 and Klausen recorded 14. Krusemark and Mady Sievers each had five digs.

Wayne plays in the North Bend Invitational on Saturday before returning home for a Tuesday matchup against Guardian Angels Central Catholic.