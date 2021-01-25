Blue Devil bowlers fall in duals to Seward

The Wayne High bowling teams travelled to Seward Saturday for duals in varsity boys and girls and JV boys action.

The Lady Blue Devils ran into a red hot home team in the first game as Seward won 867-761. Jersi Jensen got Wayne's lone win with a 153-152 victory. Other scorers for Wayne were Jamie Janke (160), Andi Belt (158), Natalie Bentjen (152) and Brianna Nissen/Catherine Rutenbeck (138).

In the second game, Wayne charged back and took all the individual matches, winning the pin total count 852-640. Scoring for Wayne was Belt (198), Bentjen (182), Nissen/Rutenbeck (167), Jamie Janke (157) and Jersi Jensen (148). After the individual matches Wayne led Seward 9-7 leaving it all up to the Baker style matches. Seward came out well again in those matches and won the games 165-136 and 198-134 to win the overall match 12-10.

The Blue Devil boys bowling team battled to find their groove Saturday but did bowl well. In the first game, Seward started hot and continued it all game. Four of the five bowlers for the home Bluejays bowled over 200 and won the match with a 1,066-843 pin total. Peyton Riesberg (164) was the only Wayne bowler to win an individual match. Other scorers for Wayne were Brogan Foote (190), Calvin Starzl (178), James Dorcey (159) and Tanner Sievers (152).

The second game found the home team continuing their hot play winning all the individual matches and the pin total 952-790. Scorers for Wayne were Foote (206), Sievers (171), Starzl (162), Riesberg (139) and Shayne Geidner/Carter Fernau (112). Seward went on to win the overall match 20-1.

In JV action, the Wayne boys were finally able to bowl away from Seward. No match play totals were kept but scoring for Wayne were Jacob Anderson (170/148), Lance Muhs (175/121), Koby Nelson and Coby Dickes (142/130), Carter Hasemann (144/123) and Sean Aschoff and Chase Adams (164/111).

Wayne will travel to Dodge on Tuesday and Pender on Thursday before closing the regular season at home Friday against Howells/Dodge. District play is Wednesday, Feb. 3 in Norfolk.