Big fourth quarter lifts WSC women to victory

The Wayne State women’s basketball team outscored Northern State 30-18 in the fourth quarter to come away with a 81-73 win over the Lady Wolves in action Sunday in Aberdeen, S.D.

Unlike the slow start the day before, Wayne State’s women shot the ball well early, building an 18-17 lead after one period and leading by as many as six before taking a 40-38 lead into the locker room.

Northern State limited the Wildcats to 4-of-14 shooting in the third quarter to take a 55-51 lead into the final period, but the Wildcats got a 3-pointer from Autmn Milnar to take the lead for good at 58-56 on their way to the big fourth quarter that ended in a comeback win.

Erin Norling scored a game-high 28 points to lead the 1-1 Wildcats and Halley Bussey added 18 points. Milnar scored a career-beset 14 points and Brittany Bongartz added 13 points.

Wayne State will be at home next weekend, hosting Concordia-St. Paul on Friday at 6:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m.