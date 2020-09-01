Battle of ranked teams goes Wayne’s way

Two top-10 teams opened the volleyball season at Wayne High School on Thursday night, but it was the Class C-1 No. 6 Wayne girls who rolled to a 25-17, 25-15, 25-14 win over Class C-2 No. 6 Ponca.

The Blue Devils were led by senior middle hitter Lauren Pick, who recored 21 kills and hit at a .327 clip with just four errors in 52 attacks.

Rubie Klausen added six kills and hit .375 for Wayne, followed by Emily Longe and Mady Sievers with three kills each. Kiara Krusemark had 32 set assists.

Sydney Redden and Klausen both had two ace serves in the match. Defensively, Redden had 18 digs, Pick had 13 and Klausen and Reagan Backer each had seven.

The Blue Devils are back in action next weekend in the Northeast Nebraska Classic at Wisner-Pilger High School. Games are Thursday and Saturday.