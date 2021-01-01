Auburn teams claim Shootout titles

Auburn took home both championship trophies from the 2020 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout as both the boys and girls defeated Pierce in the first-place matchups Thursday at Wayne State College.

In girls action, the Lady Bulldogs came away with a 36-33 win over Pierce, while the Auburn boys pulled away late for a 53-41 win over the Bluejays.

In third-place action, Pender posted a 71-17 win over Wayne to claim consolation honors. In the boys game, Brandon Bartos hit a 3-pointer as time expired to give the Blue Devils a 31-29 win over Hartington Cedar Catholic to claim the consolation trophy.

In other action, the LCC girls finished seventh with a 45-34 win over Homer, while the LCC boys claimed fifth-place honors with a 65-37 win over Homer.

Thursday’s Results

Boys Results

Seventh Place — Winnebago 85, Pender 42

Fifth Place — LCC 65, Homer 37

Third Place — Wayne 31, Hartington CC 29

Championship — Auburn 53, Pierce 41

Girls Results

Seventh Place — LCC 45, Homer 34

Fifth Place — Hartington CC 67, Winnebago 62 (OT)

Third Place — Pender 71, Wayne 17

Championship — Auburn 39, Pierce 36

Summaries

Boys Games

Winnebago 85, Pender 42

Pender 12 13 12 5 — 42

Winnebago 31 21 20 13 — 85

PENDER — Maise 17, Vogt 8, Trimble 5, Rabass 5, Breitbarth 2, Walsh 2, Krusemark 2, Beckman 1.

WINNEBAGO — Earth 34, Bass 17, Crossbear 9, Bernie 9, Decora 6, Kearnes 4, LaPointe 2, Bassette 2, Berridge 2.

LCC 65, Homer 37

LCC 13 10 20 22 — 65

Homer 9 8 7 13 — 37

LCC — Haisch 23, Hartung 12, Schmitt 9, Hall 6, Rath 4, Erwin 3, Roberts 2, Olson 2, Da. Puppe 2, Martin 2.

HOMER — T. Harris 12, Kinzie 7, K. Harris 6, Gilster 5, Schreier 4, Rasmussen 3.

Wayne 31, Hartington CC 29

Hartington CC 12 2 6 9 — 29

Wayne 9 7 4 11 — 31

HARTINGTON CC — T. Thoene 8, M. Thoene 8, Joachimsen 4, Carson Arens 3, Kuehn 2, Carter Arens 2, Bernecket 2.

WAYNE — Bartos 16, Judd 5, Vovos 3, Phelps 3, Agoumba 2, Jones 2.

Auburn 53, Pierce 41

Pierce 13 9 12 7 — 41

Auburn 17 11 11 14 — 53

PIERCE — Brahmer 19, Watts 9, Dale 4, Race 3, Roth 3, Scholting 3.

AUBURN — C. Binder 18, Frary 13, R. Binder 11, M. Binder 6, Patzel 3, Balensperger 2.

Girls Games

LCC 45, Homer 34

LCC 2 16 13 14 — 45

Homer 9 4 11 10 — 34

LCC — Hall 14, Ericksen 11, Urwiler 6, Johnson 5, Kuhlman 5, Wolfgram 3, Christensen 1.

HOMER — Johnson 12, Rasmussen 9, Harsma 6, Hightree 5, Elsea 2.

Hartington CC 67, Winnebago 62

Hartington CC 11 13 13 19 11 — 67

Winnebago 18 15 15 8 6 — 62

HARTINGTON CC — Wortmann 34, Kathol 12, Steffen 8, Heimes 8, Dickes 3, Uttecht 2.

WINNEBAGO — Snyder 29, Deal 13, Cleveland 6, Valentino 6, Harlan 4, Kearnes 2, Means 2.

Pender 71, Wayne 17

Pender 28 25 10 8 — 71

Wayne 4 7 3 3 — 17

PENDER — Ostrand 14, Felber 13, Wegner 10, Lemkuhl 9, Heise 8, Prokop 6, Fry 6, Kneifl 3, Miller 2.

WAYNE — Kruse 6, McManigal 3, Powicki 3, Jones 2, Haase 2, Krusemark 1.

Auburn 39, Pierce 36

Auburn 7 8 16 8 — 39

Pierce 3 7 11 15 — 36

PIERCE — M. Moeller 17, Meier 7, K. Moeller 6, Sindelar 3, Wragge 2, Simmons 1.

AUBURN — Binder 16, Darnell 12, Swanson 5, Kirkpatrick 3, Franke 2, Grant 1.