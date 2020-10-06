Area golfers punch tickets to state

One area team and one individual will compete in state golf tournament competition next week.

Wayne High senior Natalie Bentjen carded a 97, good enough for ninth place in the B-2 district tournament at River Wilds Golf Course in Blair, to earn her trip to the state tournament. She will compete in the Class B state tournament at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

The Laurel-Concord-Coleridge girls earned one of the three team qualifying spots to the Class C tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus, finishing third in the C-3 district at Fair Play Golf Course in Norfolk.

Sarah Karnes finished third with a 92 to lead the Lady Bears, while Jadyn Kinkaid placed ninth with a 96. Rounding out the Lady Bear effort was Sidney Groene with a 106, Hope Swanson with a 108 and Delaney Hall with a 117.

The Lady Bears finished third in the district with a 402, finishing behind champion West Point-Beemer (377) and runner-up Battle Creek (400).

State tournament action is 36 holes over two days. Both tournaments will begin Monday at 9 a.m. local time.