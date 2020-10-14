Area golfers compete in state tournaments

Natalie Bentjen of Wayne and the Laurel-Concord-Coleridge golf team competed during the two-day Girls State Golf Championships.

Bentjen, Wayne High’s lone competitor in the Class B tournament at Gering, had a rough day battling windy conditions on the first day and carded a 134, but came back the second day to shoot a 118 and finish with a 252.

The LCC girls were tied for 11th place after the first day in Class C action at Columbus Elks Club, shooting a first-day team score of 415. They matched that score on the second day to finish with an 830, good for 12th place out of 15 teams.

Sarah Karnes led the way for the Lady Bears, posting pars on No. 8 and No. 11 to finish the first day with a 96.

Following Karnes was Jadyn Kinkaid with a 103, Sidney Groene with a 104, Hope Swanson with a 112 and Delaney Hall with a 115.

Karnes led the way on day two with a 97 and Kinkaid was right behind with a 98 in Tuesday’s action. Groene shot 106, Swanson added a 114 and Hall shot 119 to close out the LCC effort.

Broken Bow won the Class C team title with a 732, 46 shots ahead of runner-up Lincoln Christian. West Point-Beemer was third with a 785.

Individually, Abby Brodersen of Boone Central/Newman Grove won the title with a 155, two shots ahead of Lynzi Becker of Cozad.