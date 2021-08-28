AREA FOOTBALL -- Friday's area scores
Fri, 08/27/2021 - 11:25pm mikecarnes
Friday's area football scores:
Winside 48, Walthill 0
Osmond 32, Allen 27
LCC 36, Wisner-Pilger 14
Guardian Angels CC 38, Wakefield 36
