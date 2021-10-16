Area eight-man teams qualify for state playoffs

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge will have a home game for the first round of the Class D-1 playoffs, while Allen and Winside will both hit the road for the first round of the Class D-2 playoffs that start next week.

The Bears will host Exeter-Milligan/Friend in the opening round on Thursday. LCC is the No. 8 seed in the East bracket while E-M/F is the No. 9 seed.

Allen drew the No. 16 seed in the East and will travel to Humphrey St. Francis for their first-round matchup. The Wildcats are the No. 10 seed in the East bracket and will be at Johnson-Brock for the opening round.

After Thursday’s games, winners will be re-seeded into a 16-team bracket and will continue the playoffs from there.

Schedules for both Class D-1 and Class D-2 are as follows (all games will be played Thursday, Oct. 21 at sites of higher seeds):

Class D-1

West Bracket

No. 16 Amherst (3-5) at No. 1 Burrell (8-0)

No. 9 Arcadia-Loup City (6-2) at No. 8 Nebraska Christian (5-3)

No. 12 Summerland (5-3) at No. 5 Anselmo-Merna (7-1)

No. 13 West Holt (4-4) at No. 4 Hitchcock County (7-1)

No. 14 Cambridge (4-4) at No. 3 Dundy County Stratton (7-1)

No. 11 Sutherland (5-3) at No. 6 Hi-Line (5-3)

No. 10 Perkins County (6-2) at No. 7 Bertrand (6-2)

No. 15 Arapahoe (8-0) at No. 15 Alma (3-5)

East Bracket

No. 16 Thayer Central (4-4) at No. 1 Lourdes CC (8-0)

No. 9 E-M/F (7-1) at No. 8 LCC (6-2)

No. 12 Heartland (6-2) at No. 5 Stanton (7-1)

No. 13 Humphrey/Lindsay HF (5-3) at No. 4 Lutheran High NE (8-0)

No. 14 Wisner-Pilger (4-4) at No. 3 Weeping Water (8-0)

No. 11 Clarkson/Leigh (5-3) at No. 6 Cross County (7-1)

No. 10 Tri County (5-3) at No. 7 Neligh-Oakdale (7-1)

No. 15 Elmwood-Murdock (5-3) at No. 2 Howells-Dodge (8-0)

Class D-2

West Bracket

No. 16 Lawrence-Nelson (3-5) at No. 1 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0)

No. 9 Elgin Public/Pope John (5-3) at No. 8 St. Mary’s (7-1)

No 12 Hyannis (4-4) at No. 5 Leyton (6-2)

No. 13 Medicine valley (6-2) at no. 4 Kenesaw (8-0)

No. 14 Loomis (5-3) at No. 3 Mullen (7-1)

No. 11 Blue Hill (4-4) at No. 6 Garden County (6-2)

No. 10 Pleasanton (6-2) at No. 7 Ansley-Litchfield (6-2)

No. 15 Sandhills Valley (3-5) at No. 2 Riverside (7-1)

East Bracket

No. 16 Allen (3-5) at No. 1 Humphrey St. Francis (8-0)

No. 9 Fullerton (5-3) at No. 8 BDS (5-3)

No. 12 Osmond (4-4) at No. 5 Falls City SH (7-1)

No. 13 Homer (3-5) at No. 4 Osceola (7-1)

No. 14 Wausa (4-4) at No. 3 Bloomfield (7-1)

No. 11 Mead (4-4) at No. 6 Wynot (6-2)

No. 10 Winside (5-3) at No. 7 Johnson-Brock (6-2)

No. 15 Creighton (4-4) at No. 2 Pender (8-0)