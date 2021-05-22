Area athletes qualify for state track finals

Five area athletes qualified for the finals during the first day of Class C action at the State Track and Field Championships in Omaha.

In boys action, Deagan Puppe of LCC qualified with the fastest time in the 110-meter high hurdles, running a 15.05 effort in the preliminaries.

Wakefield’s Logan Bokemper and Justin Erb reached the finals in the 100 and 400, respectively. Bokemper had the eighth fastest time at 11.24 seconds, while Erb qualified with the fifth-fastest time in 51.24 seconds.

In girls action, Jordan Metzler of Wakefield qualified in two events. She won her heat in the 400 and has the second-fastest time going to the finals with her mark of 58.68 seconds, and also had the seventh-fastest time in the 300-meter hurdles with a mark of 47.90 seconds.

Alli Jackson of Tri County Northeast reached the finals in the 400-meter dash. She has the fifth-fastest time with a mark of 59.66 seconds.

Rhyanne Mackling of Tri County Northeast just missed earning a medal in the 3,200-meter run, placing 10th in a time of 12:50.56.

Area Class C Results

(NOTE: DNQ denotes Did Not Qualify for finals)

Boys Long jump — Gabe Lamprecht, Wakefield, 18-2 (DNQ)

Girls Shot put — Berniece McCorkindale, LCC, 34-8 1/2 (DNQ)

Girls Triple jump — Alli Jackson, TCNE, 32-6 1/2 (DNQ); Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 31-4 1/2 (DNQ)

Boys 110 Hurdles — Deagan Puppe, LCC, 15.05 (Qualified for finals, 1st); Dan Puppe, 16.26 (DNQ)

Girls 100 — Jordyn Carr, 12.82 (DNQ)

Boys 100 — Logan Bokemper, Wakefield 11.24 (Qualified for finals, 8th); Blake Brown, Wakefield, 11.32 (DNQ)

Girls 400 — Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 58.68 (Qualified for finals, 2nd); Alli Jackson, Tri County NE, 59.66 (Qualified for finals, 5th)

Boys 400 — Justin Erb, Wakefield, 51.24 (Qualified for finals, 5th)

Girls 3200 — 10. Rhyanne Mackling, Tri County NE, 12:50.56

Girls 300 Hurdles — Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 47.90 (Qualified for finals, 7th)

Girls 200 — Jordyn Carr, TCNE, 26.86 (DNQ)

Boys 200 — Blake Brown, Wakefield, 22.72 (DNQ); Justin Erb, Wakefield, 22.72 (DNQ)