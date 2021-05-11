Area athletes earn NSAA academic all-state nods
Several area athletes represented their schools in the spring listing of Academic All-State Award winners announced by the Nebraska School Activities Association.
Area athletes selected include the following:
WAYNE
Baseball — Brooks Kneifl, Jacob Kneifl
Boys Golf — Tanner Walling, Christopher Woerdemann
Music — Dylan Anderson, Christopher Woerdemann
Boys Track and Field — Treyton Blecke, Lance Muhs
Girls Track and Field — Brooklyn Kruse, Kiara Krusemark
LCC
Boys Golf — Jackson Hall
Music — Sarah Karnes, Deagan Puppe
Boys Track and Field — Matthew Nelson, Deagan Puppe
Girls Track and Field — Kinsey Hall, Erica Wolfgram
WAKEFIELD
Music — Sahrai Luna, Madeline Mogus
Boys Track and Field — Jeremiah Chase
Girls Track and Field — Rachel Borg, Kassidy Brudigam
WINSIDE
Boys Track and Field — Tyler Carlson
Girls Track and Field — Hannah Gubbels, Kati Topp
TRI COUNTY NE
Music — Joey Waldo
Boys Track and Field — Kobe Kumm
Girls Track and Field — Alli Jackson, Ashley Kraemer