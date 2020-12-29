2020 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout Day One Results

The first day of the 2020 Great Northeast Nebraska Shootout was held Monday with games at Wayne High School and Wayne State College.

Both Wayne High teams came up victorious in their first-round matchups with Homer. The girls used a 12-0 run in the first half to set themselves up for a 61-37 win over the Lady Knights, while the boys got out to a big lead early and cruised to a 68-36 victory over the Homer boys.

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge’s teams both came up short on the first day. The Lady Bears dropped a 40-33 decision to the Lady Jays, while the Pierce boys upset LCC in overtime, 55-47.

Game times have been changed for Tuesday’s matchups. Action will begin at 9 a.m. with girls games at Wayne State College and boys games at Wayne High School.

Monday’s Results

Boys Games at WSC

Pierce 55 LCC 47 (OT)

Hartington CC 69, Pender 43

Auburn 49, Winnebago 36

Wayne 68, Homer 36

Girls Games at WHS

Pierce 40, LCC 33

Pender 53, Hartington CC 29

Auburn 60, Winnebago 58

Wayne 61, Homer 37

Tuesday’s Schedule

Boys Games at WHS

LCC vs. Pender, 9 a.m.

Winnebago vs. Homer, 10:45 a.m.

Pierce vs. Hartington CC, 12:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Wayne, 2:15 p.m.

Girls Games at WSC

LCC vs. Hartington CC, 9 a.m.

Winnebago vs. Homer, 10:45 a.m.

Pierce vs. Pender, 12:30 p.m.

Auburn vs. Wayne, 2:15 p.m.

Monday’s Summaries

Boys Games

Pierce 55, LCC 47

Pierce 6 7 18 12 12 — 55

LCC 10 14 8 11 4 — 47

PIERCE — Roth 1, Brahmer 15, Scholting 10, Race 4, Watts 4, Dale 2, Collison 2, Moeller 1.

LCC — Hartung 12, Haisch 11, Hall 10, Roberts 7, Schmitt 2, Rath 2, Puppe 2, Rasmussen 1.

Hartington CC 69, Pender 43

Hartington CC 15 18 20 16 — 69

Pender 13 10 15 5 — 43

HARTINGTON CC — M. Thoene 15, Bernecker 12, Kuehn 11, T. Thoene 9, C. ARens 9, Joachimsen 7, C. Arens 6.

PENDER — Maise 11, Trimble 10, Breitbarth 6, Rabass 6, Vogt 5, Walsh 3, Timm 2.

Auburn 49, Winnebago 36

Auburn 15 10 14 10 — 49

Winnebago 13 10 5 8 — 36

AUBURN — Frary 17, M. Binder 10, C. Binder 8, Patzel 8, R. Binder 3, Baltensperger 3.

WINNEBAGO — Earth 10, Crossbear 9, A. Bernie 5, Berridge 3, Price 2, Z. Bernie 2, Kearnes 2, Bassette 2, Bass 1.

Wayne 68, Homer 36

Wayne 15 19 22 12 — 68

Homer 8 12 12 4 — 36

WAYNE — Judd 18, Bartos 10, Walling 10, Agoumba 8, Hunke 8, Jones 7, Kneifl 3, Vovos 2, Weaselhead 2.

HOMER — K. Harris 11, Lander 9, T. Harris 8, Gilster 6, Parades 2.

Girls Games

Pierce 40, LCC 33

Pierce 18 6 8 8 — 40

LCC 3 9 6 15 — 33

PIERCE — K. Moeller 12, Meier 10, M. Moeller 8, Lubischer 5, Simmons 4, Wragge 1.

LCC — Hall 12, Kuhlman 8, Wolfgram 7, Ericksen 6.

Pender 53, Hartington CC 29

Pender 21 2 18 12 — 53

Hartington CC 9 6 4 10 — 29

PENDER — Ostrand 26, Wegner 5, Heise 4, Lehmkuhl 4, Prokop 4, Miller 2, Anderson 2, I. Felber 2, Frey 2, Kneifl 1, C. Felber 1.

HARTINGTON CC — Wortmann 10, Steffen 7, Kathol 4, Uttecht 3, Dickes 3, Heimes 2.

Auburn 60, Winnebago 58

Auburn 13 10 21 16 — 60

Winnebago 16 21 10 11 — 58

AUBURN — Darnell 18, Binder 12, Grant 9, Franke 7, Billings 5, Baltensperger 4, Swanson 3, Maddox 2.

WINNEBAGO — Deal 16, Cleveland 13, Snyder 13, Harlan 8, Valentino 8.

Wayne 61, Homer 37

Wayne 16 12 19 14 — 61

Homer 10 9 8 10 — 37

WAYNE — Kruse 19, Klausen 17, Jones 6, Sievers 5, Longe 4, Krusemark 3, McManigal 2, Haase 2, Barner 2, Urbanec 1.

HOMER — Elsea 15, Johnson 11, Harsma 5, Rasmussen 4, Hightree 2.