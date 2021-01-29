16 Wildcats earn Brand academic award

Wayne State College saw a record 16 seniors honored with the 12th annual NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award announced by the league office in Burnsville, Minn.

The honor, named for the late NCAA President Dr. Myles Brand, is bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes who have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher and are exhausting their eligibility and on track to graduate.

The 16 seniors from Wayne State that earned the honor represented seven different sports. Volleyball had four recipients – Alyssa Ballenger, Jaci Brahmer, Maddie Duffy and Jacee Weber. Women’s basketball had three honorees (Brittany Bongartz, Halley Busse and Erin Norling). Other Wildcat seniors receiving the award were Dylan Emanuel and Aaron Ras from baseball, Ashley Hernandez and Madeline Moser from softball, Brock Hegarty and Bailey Peckham with men’s cross country/track and field, Sarah Stang and Kenzie Sullivan of women’s track and field and Megan Schuster from women's soccer.

A record total 227 student athletes from the 16 institutions in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference will receive the award in its 12th year. Each student athlete will be recognized by the NSIC with a certificate of achievement and a wrist watch.