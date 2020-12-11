William “Bill” Charles Erwin, loving husband, and father of five children, died Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at the age of 91.

A private family funeral service will be held Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 at Blunt Mortuary located at 2229 W. Colorado Ave., followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery.

Flowers may be sent directly to Blunt Mortuary, 2229 W. Colorado Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80904. Donations may be sent to Good News Prison and Jail Ministries at P.O. Box 9760, Henrico, Virginia 23228.

A virtual memory book has been set up in Bill’s honor and is located at https://www.evergreenfuneralhome.org/memorials/William-Erwin/4454033/ind...

William “Bill” Charles Erwin was born Feb. 27, 1929 in Concord to Henry and Alberta (Luth) Erwin. He received his Bachelor of Arts from Morningside College (1965), Bachelor of Arts in Bible from Northwestern College (1966) and Master of Arts from the University of South Dakota in 1970. He served as a principal/teacher for 25 years all over the world.

On June 22, 1951 he married his beloved wife Marian Jo “Jody” Curry. They raised two sons, Douglas and Bradley, and three daughters, Terese, Janette and Pamela.

Bill had a passion for the church and his work with the Good News Prison and Jail Ministries. He was an avid golfer, loyal Colorado Rockies, Nebraska football and Air Force basketball fan. He had a photographic memory and always remembered everyone’s name. He was very skilled with his hands and built several homes during summer breaks from teaching. He was known for his dedication to the Lord, his love of family and friends, great smile and wonderful sense of humor.

Survivors include his wife, Jody; his five children, Douglas, Bradley, Terese, Janette, Pamela; his sister Ardyce, and his brothers, Jim, Gary and Dale; his grandchildren, Brandon, DeAnna, Amber, Brody, Milo, and Rainer; four great-grandchildren, extended family members, Crispin Quijada and his daughter Christina.

He was preceded in death by his father, Henry; his mother, Alberta; his brother, Wylie, and his sisters Marcia and Barbara.