Home / Obituaries / Willard 'Willie' Holdorf

Willard 'Willie' Holdorf

Mon, 08/16/2021 - 12:02pm claraosten

Willard “Willie” J. Holdorf, 90 of Wayne, died Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held Friday, Aug. 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. P.M.A. Glenn Kietztmann will officiate and eulogist will be Clayton Erwin. Burial will be in the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 19 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church Wayne.

Memorials may be made to the Holdorf family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Willard James Holdorf was born July 6, 1931 on a farm near Concord to Johann “Max” and Elsie (Luth) Holdorf. He attended schools in Concord and Laurel. Willie began working on the Holdorf Family Farm. Willie married Bev Evers on Sept. 3, 1950 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel and worked for his father-in-law. He began driving truck for Odie Huetig and later working at the Laurel and Winside Dehy Plants, and at Four Quarters Feedlot. Willie worked for Ivan and Hollis Freese for a number of years, before working in maintenance for 17 years for Wayne County. For a number of years, he worked for Kinney Farms and then for DDM for 11 years, hauling gravel. Willie retired one day, and then went to work mowing the next day for the Wayne Country Club. He enjoyed antique and memorabilia collecting, fishing, and hunting for deer – he bagged one in 2020.

Survivors include his children, Kathy (Dean) Jensen of Battle Creek, Randy (Joni) Holdorf of Carroll, Tamara Sterling of Concord, and Brent (Jackie) Holdorf of Coleridge; 13 grandchildren; 41 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Delmar Holdorf of Wayne and Darrell (Bette) Holdorf of Pine City, Minnesota; sisters, Yvonne Palmer of Gilbert, Arizona; and Vernita (Bruce) Hoeflich of Omaha; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Beverly, in 2015; brothers, Marlyn and Verdell (Ruth); sister, Dolores (Jack) Erwin, and sister-in-law, Barb Holdorf.

Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Rose bearers will be Shannon Gibson, Holly Doring, Keisha Jessen, Crystal Beckenhauer and T’Kayeh Sterling.

Pallbearers will be Cory Jensen, Colby Jensen, Kyle Jensen, Kent Jensen, Jaimey Holdorf, Koinn Rees, Kassius Holdorf and Anthony Mack.

Subscriber Login

Login Help

Thank you for visiting our new website. For your initial login to the site, please use the following information:

Username: Your current username (or screen name from the previous site)
Password: Please also use your username as the password

You can change your password after successfully logging into the site. Thank you.

Trending Video

Lifestyle

  • 4-H: Developing Destiny
    August 16, 2021
    As Nebraska 4-H starts to wind down another year, we are starting to prepare for the next step for our members.  We find new challenges. 4-H is prepared with traditional programs and a structure...

  • King and Queen Crowned - 8-10-1961
    Memory Lane - August 10, 1961
    August 10, 2021
    From the August 10, 1961 edition of The Wayne Herald: King and Queen crowned The King and Queen of the Wayne State summer music camp are pictured here after balloting by 120campers. ...
  • Homework tips: Develop good study habits
    August 9, 2021
    It is hard to believe the new school year is almost here with the joys of purchasing new school supplies.  Teachers, parents, and students are adjusting to the new school schedules after a busy...

The Wayne Herald

Mailing Address:
114 Main Street
Wayne, NE 68787
Phone: 402-375-2600

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here