Warren D. Korth, 71, of Lincoln, died Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 16 at Roper and Sons South Lincoln Chapel, 3950 Hohensee in Lincoln. Burial will be at Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements are with Roper and Sons Chapel in Lincoln.

Warren D. Korth was born Oct.17, 1949 in Wakefield to Wendell and Ruth Korth. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Country Church south of Wakefield. He attended country school through eighth grade and graduated from Wayne High School in 1967. Warren joined the Air Force in June of 1968 and retired 20 years later, being stationed in Germany, England, Guam, Korea, Florida, New Mexico, Wyoming, and Nevada.

Warren and his wife, Judy, were married July 20, 1969 and raised three sons, Kip, Kurt and Kasey, who all followed their dad into the military. Warren loved to garden, fish, travel - and the more times he got lost on the back roads, the more he loved it. But most of all, he loved his family.

Survivors include his wife, Judy, sons Kip (Lori), Kurt, and Kasey (Shannon); his brothers, Roy (Elaine) Korth and Vaughan (Connie) Korth; a brother-in-law, Jerry Wehrer; grandchildren, Kelsea (Cameron) Whitaker, Kaylee and Kamryn Korth, Kaisa and Ania Korth, Logan Burow, Kavon and Jaxon Korth; great grandsons, Caden and Kase Whitaker and many nieces and nephews.

He was in death by his parents; parents-in-law and sister-in-law, Sharon Wehrer.