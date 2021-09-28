Virginia L. Langenberg, 86, of Norfolk, formerly of Hoskins, died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at The Meadows in Norfolk.

Services will be at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 27 at the Norfolk Restoration Branch of the Church of Jesus Christ in Norfolk. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on the funeral home’s website.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.

Home for Funerals is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia Lee was born Feb. 8, 1935 in Clearwater to Alvie and Sarah (Smith) Mapes. On June 9, 1957 Virginia married Stanley Langenberg in Clearwater. They made their home near Hoskins. The couple was blessed with three children, Nannette, Bradley and Brian.

Virginia had a very special gift, sales. She worked at Bestt Furniture in Norfolk. What made her so unique, was that she never tried to sell anything. She had a true love for people and wanted them to have the very best experience they could. She truly wanted them to be happy with their purchase.

Her compassion and warmth show in so many different areas, but it was Virginia’s strength that will always be remembered. Also, the family fondly remembers Virginia for being a tremendous cook.

“I have had dinner with Oscar winners, lunch with men from the Forbes List, spent time with family members of Presidents, breakfast with the Heavy Weight Champion of the World, but I still want to be with my Mom.” - Brad Langenberg.

Survivors include her son Brad of Santa Monica, California and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; children, Brian and Nanette; and sisters, Shirley Schmidt and Zelpha Kimmer.