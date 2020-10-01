Viola R. Meyer, 92, of Wayne, died Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Private family services will be held at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Public visitation, with masks required, will be Saturday, Oct. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Burial will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Viola Rose Meyer was born Jan. 5, 1928 on a farm near Wakefield, the youngest child of Henry and Minna (Henschke) Nolte. She was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield. She attended grade school in Wakefield and then entered Wayne High School as a freshman, graduating in 1945. Viola married Alvin D.D. Meyer at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield on March 7, 1948. The couple farmed southeast of Wayne until retiring and building a new home in Wayne. Viola was active in Wayne Senior Center and belonged to several social clubs, including: extension clubs, bridge clubs, and Club 15.

As a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church she was active in the Altar Guild, WELCA, bible studies, a former Sunday School teacher, church offering counter for 18 years, and the church chemo cap group, crocheting many caps and prayer shawls. She was a life member of the V.F.W. Viola and Alvin traveled on the first trip offered by the State National Bank Century Club and many later ones. Her family was her pride and joy.

She is survived by her children, Linda (Michael) Atkins of Grand Island, Terry (Doris) Meyer of Wayne, Jim (Gloria) Meyer of Fort Calhoun and Roger (Barbara) Meyer of Wayne; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Doris Daniels of Wayne; nieces, nephews; and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin in February 2011; brother, Wilbur (Phyllis) Nolte; sister, Eleanora (Gilbert) Rauss; and brother-in-law, Jerry Daniels.

Pallbearers will be Viola and Alvin’s grandchildren, Jeff Atkins, Scott Atkins, Michelle Riens, Mark Meyer, Brent Meyer, Jill Lubke, Jennie Meyer, Rebecca McMahon and Daniel Meyer.