Tom E. McCright, 94, of Wayne, died Friday, April 30, at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, May 5 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9 a.m. until service time at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Masks are required. Burial, with military rites, will be held in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to Tom’s family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.