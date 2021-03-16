Private family services for Sharron K. Hefner, 68, of Bloomfield, will be Thursday, March 18, 2021, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Terry Krueger will officiate.

Sharron Kay (Hinrichs) Hefner, daughter of Art and Ida Mae (Skinner) Hinrichs, was born on July 19, 1952 in Laurel. She died on Friday, March 12, 2021 in her home after a courageous battle with breast cancer. Sharron was baptized and confirmed at the Congregational Church in Coleridge. She graduated from Coleridge High School in 1970 and from Stewart School for Cosmetology in 1971. Sharron married Doug Hefner on Aug. 26, 1972 in Coleridge. Three children were born to them: Jill Nicole, Jason Douglas, and Laura Beth. Doug and Sharron lived in Wayne until moving to Omaha in 1974. They moved to Bloomfield in 1981 with their three children to open Hefner True Value Hardware.

Sharron enjoyed living and working in the Bloomfield community. She was an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and attended several prayer groups. Her quick wit and humor were always present whether working at the store, chatting over a cup of coffee, visiting with family or catching up with friends while out and about. Sharron was devoted to her family and loved driving to the activities her children, nieces, nephews, and grandchildren participated in over the years. She was their biggest cheerleader! Sharron enjoyed going to the movies and water aerobics, especially with her sisters, nieces and friends. Most of all she was a loving and supportive wife, mother, and grandmother.

Survivors include her three children, Jill (Craig) Walling of Wayne, Jason (Dawn) Hefner of Bloomfield and Laura (Ryan) O’Connor of Bennington; seven grandchildren, Emma Walling, Tanner Walling, Logan Walling, Cailee (AJ) Gieselman, Alec Wilson, Gabrielle O’Connor and Isabel O’Connor; three great-grandchildren, Kennedie Gieselman, Amelia Gieselman and Rowan Gieselman; seven siblings, Virginia (Wayne) Jordan, Cliff (Nancy) Hinrichs, Janice Hefner, Helen Hansen, Betty (Don) Fluent, Glenda Welker and Darlene (Chuck) Arduser; in-laws, Bill (Julie) Hefner and Cindy (Pat) Brennan; her mother-in-law, Carol Rae Hefner; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Doug, in 2006; her parents, Art and Ida Mae Hinrichs; her father-in-law, Elroy Hefner; her brother, Darrell Hinrichs; her brothers-in-law, Franklin Hefner and Francis Hansen; three grandchildren, Andrew Wilson, and stillborn twins Grace and Elizabeth Walling; and her great-niece, Kasey Hansen.