Graveside services for Robin Pilger, 56, of South Sioux City, will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Pleasant View Cemetery in Winside.

She died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital in Sioux City, Iowa.

Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner is assisting with the arrangements.

Robin Lee Pilger was born July 30, 1963 in Norfolk to Elwood and Ida Mary (Hank) Pilger. She graduated from Wayne High School in 1981. Robin had lived in Texas, California and Nebraska. For the last 26 years she had been employed by Walmart.

Robin loved spending time with her boyfriend, her dogs, and especially the time spent with her family, fireworks, and demolition derbies. She always made a point to take her father to the Wayne Demo Derby. Robin was always there to help others.

Survivors include her boyfriend Andrew Duran; her dogs, Bear and Tippy toe; parents, Elwood and Ida Pilger; sisters, Becky (Mike) Leonard and Kelly Calhoon; brothers, Roger (Michelle) Pilger and Woody (Kami) Pilger; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, and her godchildren, Sabrina Manley, Chassidy Compton and Curtis Pilger.