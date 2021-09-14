Roberta J. Lute

Roberta Jean Lute, 84, of Laurel, died Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021 at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Services will be Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Patrick Broz officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be Wednesday, at church, from 9 a.m. until service time at 10:30 a.m.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Roberta Jean Lute was born July 13, 1937 to Ward and Velda (Roberts) Wilcox on a farm northeast of Meadow Grove. She was baptized in the Madison United Methodist Church in 1937. She attended elementary school in Madison country schools near Meadow Grove, Madison, and Norfolk. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1955 with her sister, Delores Wilcox. She attended Norfolk Junior College and taught three years in Madison County. One night on a blind date at the Wayne County Fair, Roberta met her lifelong partner, Gary Lee Lute. They were married on June 14, 1959 at the Fairview United Methodist Church in the country near Madison.

Gary and Roberta started their married life on a farm five miles south of Laurel. Roberta taught two years at District 76 in Cedar County. In 1962, they moved to a farm three miles west of Laurel where they lived for 43 years while raising their four children. Roberta dedicated most of her married life to raising her family and helping Gary on the farm. She enjoyed her large garden, canning produce, and making sure meals were always prepared. In 2004, Gary and Roberta moved to their home in Laurel

She was a member of the Laurel United Methodist Church in Laurel for over 50 years. She was a member of the Laurel United Methodist Women, sang in the choir, was a Sunday school teacher, and a member of the Homebuilders Group. She was an active member of the Laurel Farmette’s Extension Club and the E.L.T. Club. She was also a Boy Scout leader. She enjoyed scrapbooking, painting pictures, crafts, and attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and activities.

Survivors her husband, Gary of 62 years; four children, Doug Lute of Randolph, Nancy (Joe) Olsen of Harrisburg, South Dakota, Jean Granquist and Mark and Misti Lute of Laurel; eight grandchildren, Sami and Sydnei Olsen, Mallorie (Chad) Koch, Nate Granquist (Kayla Skogebo), Marissa Lute, Cassie Granquist and Sadie and Zander Lute; three great grandchildren, Crew, Kella, and Kenlee Koch; a sister, Delores Wilcox of Laurel and a brother, Rodney (Jean) Wilcox of McCalla, Alabama, sisters- in- law Carol (Borge) Kastrup, Valieda Burns, and Diane (Danny) Wueben.

She was preceded in death by twin sons, Wayne and Dwayne; son-in-law, Mike Granquist; sister, Evelyn Fuller; sister -in-law Penny Wilcox; and brother-in-law, Gene Burns.

Pallbearers will be Samantha Olsen, Mallorie Koch, Nate Granquist, Sydnei Olsen, Marissa Lute, Cassie Granquist, Sadie Lute and Zander Lute.