Robert Loew

Robert (Bob) Loew, 87, died at his home on Friday, May 7, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church in Denison, Iowa. The viewing will be Thursday, May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Huebner's Funeral Home in Denison, Iowa. Burial with Military honors will be at St. Ann's Cemetery in Vail, Iowa.

Robert (Bob) Arthur Loew was born on March 30, 1934 to the late Nick and Hilda (Van Erdewyk) Loew in Maple River, Iowa. He was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic faith and remained devout throughout his life. Bob attended St. Ann's Catholic School in Vail, Iowa and enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in 1955. After serving his country, he married Patricia Ryan. They had seven children together: Roxanne, Nick, Matt, Sandy, Steve, Kate and Angie. The family resided in several towns in Iowa including Vail, Manilla and Leon. Upon retirement, he lived in Wayne, Nebraska for five years, then Denison, Iowa and settled in Cary, North Carolina the last eight years of his life.

Bob was most proud of his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and his service in the United States Marine Corps. He was a hardworking entrepreneur owning several successful businesses including The Manilla Bowl, Leon Lanes and Robert's Lounge. Bob had an ability to make people feel welcomed and he worked tirelessly in his businesses. By example, he taught his children the rewards that come with hard work and determination. Bob was witty to the end, putting smiles on people's faces until the day of his passing. In his younger years with a height of only 5 foot 8 inches, he was known as "the toughest person in Vail, Iowa." Any time the Chicago Cubs or a western movie was on TV, you could find him watching it, and quite possibly enjoying a scotch. One of his favorite past times was being spoiled by his seven sisters.

Survivors include his seven children: Roxanne Loew of Memphis, Tennessee, Nick Loew of Corydon, Iowa, Matt Loew of Aurora, Colorado, Sandra (Richard) Byrne of Cary, North Carolina, Steve (Phyllis) Loew of Wesley Chapel, Florida, Kate Jorgensen of Wayne, Nebraska and Angie Loew of Virginia Beach, Virginia; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; three sisters: Helen Hannasch, Betty (Leon) Nepple and Phyllis Luft; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Nick and Hilda Loew; sisters, Irma Zieman, Rita Powers, Esther Pieper and Ruth Ann Powers; and brothers-in-law, Gib Zieman, Bob Luft, Don Hannisch, Jack Powers, Charlie Pieper and George Powers.