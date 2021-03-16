Robert J. Brotzel, 90, of Aberdeen, South Dakoa, died Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Norfolk Veterans Home, Norfolk.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 16 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Aberdeen, with Fr. Andrew Dickinson officiating. Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial, with military honors, will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, Westport, South Dakota.

Robert J. Brotzel was born Nov. 6, 1930 in Aberdeen to John and Mary (Mullner) Brotzel. He was raised in Barnard and attended school there. At the age of 17, Robert joined the U.S. Navy and made it his career. He served as a Medical Corpsman. Robert married Orva “LaDonna” Walker in September of 1963 in Leola, South Dakota. While in the Navy, Robert purchased a farm on the Brown County/McPherson County border for his parents to live on. Robert received his honorable discharge in 1967 after serving 20 years. Robert and LaDonna moved to the farm near Wetonka where they farmed and raised cattle. After LaDonna retired in 1996, Robert and LaDonna moved to Florida and lived there for many years. They returned to Aberdeen in 2005 and lived together until LaDonna passed away in 2016. At the time of his passing, Robert lived at the Norfolk Veterans Home in Norfolk.

Robert enjoyed the outdoors and working on his “hobby” farm. He was an avid animal lover, especially black labs.

Survivors include his children: Robert (Marilyn) Brotzel, Jr. of Apple Valley, Minnesota, Leo Brotzel of Sandstone, Minnesota, Linda (Bruce) Gilgosch DeMayo of Granite Falls, North Carolina, Dan (Beth) VanHorn of Bloomington, Minnesota, Denise (Tom) Dolney of Bloomington, Minnesota, Brenda (Dr. Tom) Donohue of Bruce, Wisconsin, Cheryl (Todd) Luedeke of Wayne, and John (Karen) Brotzel of Frederick, South Dakota; sisters: Janice Geist of Aberdeen, Jean (Larry) Clark of Hecla, and Marjorie Albee of Aberdeen; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and his special friend at the Norfolk Veterans Home, Inez Blum.

He was preceded in death by his wife; parents; a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Ford, and three brothers: Earl Duane, Larry, and Lawrence; and one sister, Mary Lou McKittrick.