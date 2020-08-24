Robert 'Bob' Addison

A Celebration Of Life Service for Robert "Bob" D. Addison, 64, of Wayne will be held Saturday, Aug. 29.

Family and friends are invited to Bob and Julie’s farm near Wayne starting at 5 p.m. The event will be held outside to allow for social distancing. The wearing of face masks will be at each person’s discretion. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held in the machine shed.

Memorials may be directed to Bob’s family for later designation.

Bob died March 31, 2020 at his farm home near Wayne.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.