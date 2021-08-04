Home / Obituaries / Rhonda (Wendte) Rager

Rhonda Lea (Wendte) Rager, 57, of Emerson, died on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021 at her home in Emerson.  

Services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson; Pastor Charlotte Eversoll will be officiating.  Visitation will be held on Friday, Aug. 6 from 5 until 7 p.m. at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Emerson.  Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery of Emerson.  

Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Emerson. 

Rhonda Lea (Wendte) Rager was born in Sioux City, Iowa on June 12, 1964, the daughter of Ronald and Jeanette (Hall) Wendte. In 1982 Rhonda graduated from Emerson – Hubbard High School. On Jan. 25, 1986 she was united in marriage to Billie E. Rager. To this union three children were born - Joshua, Nicole and Alissa.  For many years she has worked at Pac 'N' Save in Wayne.  She enjoyed reading, watching and feeding birds, adventurous road trips, and working with her plants.  Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her girls and grandkids.

Survivors include her husband, Billie of Emerson; daughter, Nicole (Jose) Fregoso of Wakefield and their son, Remyngton; daughter, Alissa Rager of Wayne, and her sons Treyvan and Kamdyn; sisters, Deanna Wendte of Pender and Jennifer (Ray) Thompson of Pender; a brother, Robert (Glenda) Wendte of Emerson; sisters-in-law, Lela Rager of Sioux City, Iowa, Lila (Bob) Hadcock of Decatur, Patty (Ken) Pojar of South Sioux City, Jackie (Rick) Claassen of Dakota City and Paula (Karen) Rager of Sioux City, Iowa; brothers-in-law, Alvin “Butch” (Teresa) Rager of Thayer, Iowa, Robert (Betty) Rager of Emerson; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ronald and Jeanette Wendte; a son, Joshua Rager; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Robert and JoAnn Rager; brother, Brian Wendte; nieces, April Claassen and Laura Wendte and a nephew, Anthony Kubik.

