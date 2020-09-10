Raymond Butts, 85, of Thaxton, Miss., died Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020 at Oxford Veterans Home in Oxford, Miss.

Services were held Wednesday, Sept. 9 in Pontotoc, Miss.

Raymond Butts was born July 18, 1935 at Burwell, Neb. He was born and raised on the family farm. He attended grade school at District #14 and graduated from Burwell High School in 1952. Ray attended the University of Nebraska Agricultural School. He farmed with his father, Cecil Butts, until 1958 when he went into the Army and served as a medic in Korea. When his father died, he received a hardship discharge to work the family farm.

He married Jeanine Deanna (Meyers) Dwinell on Aug. 16, 1960. In addition to adopting her son, Martin Dwinell, he and Jeannie had two children, Raymond Wayne, and Janice Deanna. Ray went to work at the ASCS office in Burwell in 1960. He took an office management position in South Sioux City, and later transferred to Wayne, where he became the County Executive Director. He retired from that position in November of 1990, having served there for 30 years.

After retirement, Ray and Jeannie sold their home and traveled, spending their winters in Benson, Ariz. and summers working in RV parks in Stanley, Idaho and Wheatland, Wyo. In 2007, Ray and Jeannie moved to Mississippi to be near their daughter. They enjoyed living near family and built close friendships in Thaxton, Miss.

Survivors include his son, Raymond Wayne and Sandy Butts; daughter, Janice D. (Butts) and Wes White; one brother, Kenneth Butts, seven grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Jeannie Butts; his parents, Cecil Butts and Irma (Shafer) Butts; three sisters, two brothers, and his adopted son, Martin Dwinell.