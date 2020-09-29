Phyllis Nolte

Phyllis M. Nolte, 95, of Wayne, died Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Private family graveside services will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. There is no visitation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Memorials may be directed to the Lutheran Hour and Grace Lutheran Church.

Phyllis Marie Nolte was born April 30, 1925 at the farm home northwest of Thurston to Wilbur and Anna (Barnes) Allbaugh. She attended Rural Valley School and graduated from Thurston High School in 1941. Phyllis was confirmed into the Lutheran faith at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wakefield in 1948. In later years, the family joined Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. She attended Wayne State College and received a Rural School Teaching Certificate. She continued her education by correspondence and summer sessions at Wayne State. Phyllis taught five years at two schools linked with Thurston High School District #6. Phyllis married Wilbur Nolte on April 18, 1948 at the Methodist Church in Thurston. They made their first home on the “home place” northeast of Wayne. After 41 years on the family farm, they bought a new home in Wayne in 1989. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and Ladies Aide Society for several years. After retirement, Wilbur and Phyllis enjoyed going on many bus tours to various states as well as to Canada. Phyllis loved her family and always looked forward to spending time with them. They looked forward to her cooking and baking, which was one of her favorite things to do. She also enjoyed gardening and canning the produce. She loved all the wonders of nature made by our Creator.

Survivors include her children, Ken (Anne) Nolte of Wayne, Richard (Pam) Nolte of Wayne and Karen (Jim) Blenis of Rosemount, Minnesota; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Wilbur, on Oct. 6, 2008; her parents; in-laws, Henry and Minna Nolte, sister, LaNora and Roy French, and brother, Harold and Viola Allbaugh.