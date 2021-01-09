Norma Penlerick

Norma June Penlerick 83, of Wayne, passed peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel,.

Services will be held Monday, Jan. 11 at 10:30 a.m. at the United Methodist Church in Laurel with the Rev. Darren Timberlake officiating. Burial will be at the Concord Cemetery in Concord. Visitation will be on Monday morning, at church, from 9 a.m. until service time. Face masks and social distancing are required for the visitation and funeral. You may watch a live stream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Norma June was born June 25, 1937 in Dixon to William John and Bernice Marie (Swift) Eckert. She grew up in the Dixon area and graduated from High School in Dixon in 1954. She attended Wayne State College to receive her teaching certificate and then taught K-8th grade for two years at District 65 north of Dixon. She married LeRoy Emil Penlerick on Jan. 28, 1957 in Ponca. They farmed north of Dixon where they raised hogs, cattle and eventually buffalo. Norma worked as Banquet Manager at Riley’s Convention Center in Wayne for five years. She then worked for Wayne State College for 20 years in professional food management and as support staff for the Student Center. Norma worked until she retired at the age of 78.

Norma was a member of the United Methodist church in Laurel. She was an avid Husker fan who rarely missed a game. She loved feeding the birds and scolding the squirrels that came to the feeders as well. One of Norma's rarely known talents was playing her accordion. She started Country Wood Crafts while on the farm and made numerous wooden toys and decor. Norma's pride and joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She had a love for the outdoors, whether it was mowing, gardening, or just being with family and friends. After Norma moved to Wayne she enjoyed coffee and lunch with her special friends.

Survivors include her four children and spouses, Bradford (Lynette) Penlerick of Laurel, Delwin (Lorna) Penlerick of Alliance, Linda (Mark) Engler of Beatrice, Mark (Laura) Penlerick of Wayne; 15 grandchildren Jason (Krystal) Penlerick, Jessica (Nick) Benes, Ryan (Carrie) Penlerick, Kristin (Allen) Nuss, Jennifer (Brian) Heineman, Kari Jo (Jacob) Covey, Cody Watson and fiance Sydney, Andrea Engler, Adam (Callie) Engler, Amber (Luke) Henderson, Jennifer (Jeff) Chalkley, Sara (Saul) Ortiz, Jay Schrader, Brittany (Tyler) Foote, Nick (Morgan) Penlerick; 19 great grandchildren; nieces Kaylene Hubbard, Marilyn Abts and Anita Eckert.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband LeRoy in 2008; brother Earl Eckert; sister, Wilma Jean (Eckert) Penlerick; sister-in-law Wilma Lou Eckert; brother-in-law Ronald Penlerick.

Pallbearers will be Jason Penlerick, Ryan Penlerick, Nick Penlerick, Adam Engler, Jay Schrader, and Cody Watson.