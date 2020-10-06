Norma Ehlers, 89, of Wayne, died Monday, Aug. 3, 2020 at Countryview Estates in Wayne from natural causes.

Services will be held Saturday, Oct. 17 at 11 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Wayne. The Rev. Nick Baker will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. Memorial visitation will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Memorials may be directed to Wayne First United Methodist Church Women’s Group.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.

Norma Jean Ehlers was born Oct. 16, 1930 to Herbert and Beulah (Seyl) Abts. She was the little sister to her only sibling, Louie Abts. Norma grew up on the family farm outside of Belden. Norma was a cheerleader for the Belden High School sports teams. She graduated from Belden High School in 1948 and was the Class Valedictorian.

While in high school, Norma met the love of her life Al (Biggie) Ehlers. Al had enlisted in the Army, so they wrote letters back and forth, until Al was honorably discharged. On Feb. 13, 1949 Al and Norma were married at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Belden. Al and Norma moved to Wayne to begin their future together. They lived in various locations until they found their dream home at 120 West 9th Street. They were kept very busy remodeling and decorating to make the house, their home.

Norma was an active member of the Wayne First United Methodist Church in Wayne. She was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group, sang in the choir, attended Sunday-School, worked in the Pastor’s office, and volunteered with many, if not all church functions. Norma also supported Al, while he was the Lay Minister in Carroll and Winside.

Norma and Al spent a great deal of time boating, camping, square dancing and traveling to support their grandchildren in their events. Norma enjoyed working in her yard, sewing, embroidering, baking and decorating for every holiday and season of the year. Her favorite time was celebrating Christmas in July. She planned every detail carefully, even Santa arriving on shore in a ski boat.

One of Norma’s favorite past times was to accompany Al to his Power Lineman Safety Classes throughout the Midwest. While at the classes, she would sit in the back of the classroom, work on her embroidery and critique Al’s teaching to share with him after the class. But what she loved the most was her family. She enjoyed nothing more than taking care of her husband and family. She was never happier than when everyone was around the same table eating, telling stories or jokes and laughing.

Survivors include four children, Marcia (Steve) Kerl of Bartlett, Tennessee, Sue (George) Eynon of Omaha, Nancy (Leo) Ahmann of Wayne and Scott (Vickie) Ehlers of Evanston, Wyoming; 12 grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Al Ehlers; parents, Herb and Beulah Abts; and her brother, Louie Abts.

Honorary pallbearers will be Norma’s grandchildren, Jennifer (Kerl) Frye, Christine Kerl, Sarah (Kerl) Webb, Michael Eynon, Greg Eynon, Cari (Sorensen) Meyer, Jake Sorensen, Brendon Ehlers, Brady Ehlers, Beau Ehlers, Abbey Ehlers and Brock Ehlers.