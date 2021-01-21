Norene Steinhoff Baker, 89, died Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 at the Wakefield Health Care Center in Wakefield.

A celebration of life will be planned later.

Condolences will be shared with nieces and nephews and may be sent to Norene Baker, c/o Kevin Kai, 85340 585 Avenue, Wakefield, Neb. 68784.

Norene was born Feb. 12, 1931 to Harry and Minnie Steinhoff in Bancroft. Norene spent her life in Bancroft and in 1949, after high school graduation, attended Wayne State College, obtaining a teaching degree. She would later return to Wayne State to achieve a Master's in Education. She began teaching in Beemer and the following year began her 27 year career teaching first grade in Bancroft. Her hobbies included photography, feeding birds, knitting and crocheting.

On July 21, 1978 she was united in marriage to Marvin Baker, the love of her life. They began their lives at their home on Baker's corner east of Pender and lived there until moving to Wayne in July of 2016. There were lots of memories created on that farm. It is the home of a niece now.

Although she had no children, Norene cared for a large extended family with 30 immediate, 88 grand and 128 great-grand nieces and nephews. They were all showered with her love, care, cards and gifts. You could always count on Norene, and later with Marv, to attend holidays, celebrations, graduations, weddings, baptisms, first communions and birthdays.

How ever you knew her, Junee or Aunt Nene or Norene, she celebrated with praising words and big hugs for everyone. Her life was filled with holding babies, hosting picnics and week-long stays. Her hand-written notes were a treasure and an example. No matter the achievement, a coloring or a degree, no matter who, father, mother, niece, nephew, sister, brother, neighbor or friend, all were filled with her spirit of giving and listening. With nary an unkind work, Norene contributed to our better character.

She will be missed by 242 nieces and nephews and countless friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Marvin; her brother, Maurice; her sisters and brothers-in-law, Madelyn and Clarke Kai and Elaine and Eddie Zach, as well as three nephews and one niece.