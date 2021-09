Neva E. Echtenkamp, 91 of Wayne, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021 at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.

Services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church of rural Wakefield. Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Church Cemetery, rural Wakefield.

Memorials may be directed to the Echtenkamp family for later designation.

Arrangements are with Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.