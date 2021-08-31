Home / Obituaries / Neil Henry Doring

Neil Henry Doring

Tue, 08/31/2021

Neil Henry Doring, 74, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021. 

A private family graveside service will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne. The Rev. Jeanne Madsen and Chaplain Deb Hammer will officiate. A Celebration Of Life and Reception will be held Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m. at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne.

   Neil Henry Doring was born Aug. 16, 1936, in Wayne to Henry P. Doring and Ella Marie Baker.  He graduated in 1954 from Wayne High School. Neil served in the United States Army beginning in 1956, becoming part of the Active Reserve in 1957 and received an Honorable Discharge from the military in 1962. In 1961 Neil married Ethel J. Siefken in Wayne. Together, they had three sons and one daughter.  After farming for a couple of years near Wayne, he worked several different jobs, before settling into a long career as a custodian at Wayne State College.  Neil moved to Grand Island in 1995 and returned to the Stanton Nursing Home in March of 2020.  Neil loved stock car racing, both NASCAR and dirt track, being a fairly regular fixture at his local track until recent years. 

Survivors include his sons, Mike (Pat) Doring of Stanton, and Mark Doring of Norfolk; daughter, Michelle (Mark) White of Ashboro, North Carolina; sister, Bernita Suber of Laurel; brother, Ron (Sheryl) Doring of Wayne;  grandchildren, Amber Yosten and James Doring of Nebraska, Kaycei Hach of Wisconsin, Katie Doring, Kristin Baker, Shea Meredith and David Roberts of North Carolina; 13 great-grandchildren, several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ella Doring; son, Mitchell; sisters Laverta and Loretta; and one nephew, John Suber.

